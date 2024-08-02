Bugfixes with Warlord's Deathwheel - Eligible Players Receiving the Legacy Mount

10 years to fix a bug.
I had a similar thing happen after logging into my main this week. I received the Warcraft movie weapon appearances & achievement from back in Legion. I guess I didn't realise that I never got them back then
Interesting. I also received a super old achievement. Hero of the horde, the 0.5% rbg title haha
My husband received this tonight, 10 years after I received it. So yes, a bit of a delay
trading post mount when
better late than never, but come on wth, 10 years? Are we gonna have to wait for reputations to stop resetting to neutral for 10 years too?
After 10 years, I think these same players own a real motorcycle in life at this point
I've received an old Feat of Strength (and a title) I don't deserve - the one from the WoD prepatch event. My account wasn't even active then. I'll submit a ticket about it when I get my Waveblade Ankoan rep back...