Bugfixes with Warlord's Deathwheel - Eligible Players Receiving the Legacy Mount

As per title.



I just logged into my MoP character for the first time since 11.0, realised talents and UI were borked, logged my main to screenshot my UI so I can recreate it on the MoP toon and when I logged my main I was met with a big Warlords Deathwheel icon, it was added to my collection and I got the Feat of Strength:



I dont know if this is a random glitch or if its been added back but yeah this just happened like 2 minutes ago.