Bronze Upgrade Discounts are Character Specific in MoP Remix

Also, this just in: water makes things wet. We already know this. Is it already a slow news day?
I like to think wowhead publishes these barebones articles highlighting inane design decisions to pressure Blizzard to change them.
Normally I just skip the recycled info disguised as news type of posts, but the title preview for this article at the top of the page sent me on a rollercoaster of emotion that maybe a sneaky early hotfix came in today to discount the upgrade costs. Nah just some warmed up leftovers. Carry on!
the remix would be so much more enjoyable if cloak buff was account-wide and you could upgrade gear on alts with reduced cost, most will before they even max out 1 characters gear will get harder and harder to find groups.
Where was this post like a week or more ago
funnily enough if you max your gear level in remix your regular characters now get flightstone discounts on all of those slots if they didn't before
The costs of these item upgrades w/Bronze are asinine. It has zero fun attached to it. Obtaining the mogs, mounts & toys etc have been fun, but its made the community even more toxic here than normal retail, though S4 retail has been a complete crapper of a scene but I digress.
Next post tell us we can use WASD to move the character.
It's just one of a great many things that make this Bronze system so baffling.I still don't understand who thought it would be a good idea to make the gear upgrade currency and the cosmetic currency the same.
what discount are you talkin about? yeah after sping 100 thousands of bronz to max it out it doesnt cost much to upgrade another item again. exactly how much it should cost by default..
This was the most unhelpful article
I honestly can't stand the positive vibes from these articles about remix. Talk about an awesome idea that honestly just blew it in the first inning.
yall just grasping for straws at this point on what to post. must not be any farms to talk about
It's a pity cuz that soulsobreezy interview a couple weeks back had a dev mention that "a bug on the PTR made the bronze discount account-wide and we were going to fix it, but decided not to because it felt better"And then it got fixed anyway
I didn't know that, it was useful information for me. Now I hope Blizzard changes it for the entire account, because this whole farm is unbearable.