Bronze Celebration Token Sources - Anniversary Event Week 2 - Massive Bronze Buffs

mage buffs when?
I know the logic is that "War Within owners have an advantage over F2P/just subbed players", but it's hilarious to me that the best way to enjoy the anniversary event is to avoid it and continue doing your seasonal stuff. It just tickles my funny bone.
Ohhh, I see... they upped the tokens earned for TWW players and everyone else can go &*!@ themselves.I hate this goddamn company. I enjoy playing WoW (most of the time), but I will actually laugh when the money dries up and the game dies.
The kids cried for the tokens, Blizz listened, and in a week or two the kids will cry that there is no more content and there is nothing to do...
havoc buff
I am happy they buffed the bronze token acquisition. This should be a celebratory event, not another chore to do.