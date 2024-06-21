Bring Weapon Arsenals to Pandaria Remix - The Much-Needed Quality-of-Life Addition

putting a token for 80k bronze to get the arsenal for each raid perhaps ?
Finally a post about this. Time to farm some bronze again to buy those arsenals next week.
Yes please.
I wonder if blizz is waiting for pre patch to add arsenals. With the warband collecting, it only makes sense
This would be a nice addition to the remix. There are some raids that just drop a ridiculous amount of weapon transmogs and despite running through them multiple times I have barely made a dent. For example, Throne of Thunder LFR, I have done like 8 full clears on my shaman yet I have only gotten like 2 of the 10 or so transmogs that he can get from there. On the other hand, I got all of the bow, gun and cross bow transmogs from all the heroic raids in a single clear on my hunter...
Please. This would fix SO much of my complaints about it right now. They made such an effort to make sure we could learn the ensembles, both old and new, on any class so that it was player friendly--AND THEN added 200+ unique/recolor weapons that cannot be bought, have low drop rates, and require very specific class/specs to drop. It undermines their player-friendliness efforts imo and the arsenals would 100% fix it.
This really needs to happen. I'm all fine to farm out a lot of these, which I have, but things like the shield from the three islands eludes me, and I've put some hours in farming and opening boxes. Just give them to me to buy with an arsenal ensemble. I'd be fine paying a high fee for it.
They probably will add these to the vendor a few weeks before the event is over. They want to get as much engagement as they can get in the meantime.
That would be perfect. Have been trying to farm some of the weapons that are said to drop on the Isle of Thunder with nearly no real weapon drop so far. Would be a shame if the RNG would prevent me from getting them before the Event is over.Not only weapon Ensembles but also stuff from the trailer still not available to players.Like the robe variant of the Shado Pan set that a player character is using in the trailer to promote the Remix.The leather helmet of the Shado Pan seen on some of the NPC's wasn't in the trailer but would also make for a fine edition to the bazaar.That would round out the event quite nicely.
100% needed
armor type wide pvp ensembles please
I have 4 weapons left in remix to collect and I will have gotten them all. I really wouldn't even be mad if they added arsenals at this point solely bc there is this really cool green sword that they just forgot to put into remix or something? I think it's just called Klaxxi Sword but it looks sicc and I would love to have it :)
If they add this, I'd reactivate my sub for another month to get them all.The only thing remaining to be addressed after that would be the failure to include the old CM and AotC mounts.
What they dont have are hunter weapons on the vendor which makes me sad.
I just don't get blizzard sometimes. It's so hard to know if stuff like this is "forgotten", or if they arbitrarily just want ppl to only be able to get mogs from awkward RNG, or even if something about the weapons are harder to put into an arsenal for something like remix, etc. Not to mention, ppl at blizz change, so it's also frustrating if the intent of a mechanic is simply because of someone rando or if it's the standard way blizzard wants to implement something. For example, the disparity between the effectiveness of the SL covenant followers was jarring. Why were some incredibly effective while covenants weak af? Did the same person/group design them all and decide they just want some to be stronger? Or were they designed by different people, with their differences being attributed to that rather than intent. Lack of communication/clarity implies this is there intent, but I just feel like that cannot be right.
There's one item I was so sad to miss out on and can't see mentioned anywhere. The White Wizard Hat that was only obtainable in Panda pre-patch event. I loved collecting all colours of the classic wizard hat and missed that one probably forever.
Hopefully blizzard listens to this post and puts in the weapons to vendors the same way they hotfix farming spots when wowhead makes a post
Not just the weapons, also at least one of each class Challenge Mode (recolor) sets. They’ve been in the game for over 10 years now, I can somewhat get that people would be upset of the original ones became available, but the recolors should have been part of this event.
This would take care of my only criticism of Remix! PLEEEEEZ BLIZZ!