Brann Bronzebeard Delve Companion Capped at Level 38

world of gatecraft
mine got locked at level 31
Sweet, I hit 25 last night. I'm 65% to cap.Means less time I have to spend in Delves once M+ opens.
And 99.9% of players are unaffected. Loving delves. They feel like old dungeons.
everything is either bugged, capped or gated.WTF happened to this game :(
How does one " Brann Experience through the Auction House!" - Is there a specific item name for it? Have seen 0 references to it at all in terms of being a proper item just lots of mentions on articles.
Such a mess...
mine is capped at 38... so yeah that makes sense. But will keep doing delves for easy heroic gear in the vault!
Gee I wonder why "delves" are being conquered quickly when they scale in reverse?
"he still appears to be leveling quite quickly within them - potentially too fast"Oh no time to grind delves before nerfs
Delves drop rates will be nerfed hard. At the moment you can get full Heroic gear faster than doing the actual raids.
Each new article about delves is like another nail in the coffin.They really should've tested this more, or at least release it later on the expansion.Sh*t's broken, man.
Great, more delays and potential bugs or as expressed, time gated procedures to go though. Whatever...I like these mini dungeons, no need for other players, and you can walk away for 20 minutes to eat and come back without the game logging you out (or being kicked by a bunch of impatient AI controlled NPC's).If they cap it at 38, then it will likely begin to go back up again as the next season starts in 6 months or so. I can see potential for numerous delves throughout all the zones in TWW. This is what we saw in DF, in S3 when the Emerald Dream opened up, so I would expect that they, as in Blizzard, has withheld a great deal of the content so we have endgame stuff to look forward to over the next two years or so.