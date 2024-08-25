Brann Bronzebeard Allegedly Hotfixed to Be Capped at Level 15

His AI needs fixed first before this matters.
and ofc they wont rollback ppl that already multiboxed to max level xd
So what about Gingi and Echo who leveled up to 60 ? isn't it obvious every expansion or patch its happening again and again ? they abuse the bug and the night they reach lvl they want it gets hotfixed but nothing happens to streamers who abuse even if blizzard posts they will get banned they won't , no no they're not colluding :))))
Worst thing ever since BLIZZARD refuses to reroll the people that got him to 60.No rollback, no ban nothing.Classic world first favortism.
As they say, EEEO