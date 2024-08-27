This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Bonus Knowledge Points from Open World Treasures
Live
Posted
11 minutes ago
by
Squishei
With the Weekly Reset, bonus Knowledge Points can be found from farming generic Open World Treasures!
By looting treasures in the Open World, you can earn more Knowledge Points! There appears to be 2 knowledge point items that you can loot from Treasures for each profession. Some players have reported that you can also get these from mob killing.
Some examples of Open World Treasures are
Machine Speaker's Reliquary
, Arathi Treasure Horde, and Smuggler's Treasure. These are NOT special one-time looted treasures but zone-wide treasures that are fairly common.
Alchemy
Blacksmithing
Enchanting
Engineering
Inscription
Jewelcrafting
Leatherworking
Tailoring
1
Comment by
Anshimeus
on 2024-08-27T16:57:51-05:00
I am curious when they will finally add the Skinning bag to the work order system.
1
