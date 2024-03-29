Blues News for March 29, 2024 - Patch 10.2.6 PTR, Plunderstorm Hotfixes

Season 4 Patch 10.2.6 PTR Open for Testing



We posted extensive development notes on dungeon changes in Season 4.

Testing and feedback on dungeons is underway and ends Monday, April 1 at 10:00 a.m. PDT (13:00 EDT, 18:00 CEST). Please note that the test period may be adjusted for technical difficulties.

Hotfixes



March 26: plunder was increased in Solos matches, reviving a player is faster, leveling rates were adjusted, and several spells were tuned. March 27: More enemies spawn, some bugs are fixed, and the final stage of each match is more dangerous than before.

A fix for who pilots the drop-in bird in Duos is coming.

Cataclysm Beta



Level 80-85 zones, leveling dungeons, and Archaeology are now available for testing.

