Blues News for April 5, 2024 - Noblegarden Drop Rate, Mythic Raid Tuning

April Fools Patch notes: An April Fool's tradition, the 10.2.6 patch notes went up on April 1st.

Amirdrassil, the Dream’s End:



A post was made about Mythic Tindral and Fyrakk adjustments and the reduction of damage, targets, and health of select abilties.

The mount drop rate from the new boss was increased and a first account kill bonus was added.

A call has been made for players to join in the dungeon test schedule from April 2 – April 8.

Season of Discovery Phase 3



The full Content Update Notes are now available.

​This week we shared more information on Nightmare Incursions, what players can expect, and how they work.

Wrath Classic Season 8 Ends Soon



The end of Wrath Classic Season 8 is coming and with it Arena Points will be converted to Honor.

