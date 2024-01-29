Bloomberg Reports New Blizzard President is Johanna Faries

Buckle up guys, its going to get real bumpy from here on out
That's ominous. I don't really like the direction the NFL or call of duty have ever had.
> previously general manager for the Call of Duty franchise at ActivisionWelp
NFL and CoD? Yeah, I'm outta here, doesn't look good.
I got a bad feeling about this...
Can't wait to pay 20$ every 3 months for a new WoW season to access M+. Hopefully they will toss in a cool Cardi B skin for Druids or something. .... /sThis really does not pass the smell test.
Very bumpy. Not even a mention of whether or not she’s a gamer
Great, pick someone from a brain dead game like CoD to lead an entire company. This will go over well I'm sure.
If this is true, the lines continue to blurr between Activision and Blizzard
Great... thnx dei.
Wow gunna turn into a shooter now
This hire doesn't instill any confidence. Activision tainting Blizzard games was a problem we were hoping to be done with. Then you add in NFL, in which it's only relation is Madden and that game has been a joke at minimum the last decade. Not excited. We will see, but this doesn't come off as a W.
Blizzard is now a Call of Duty support studio, confirmed.
Yes guys you are right. A former GM from CoD eSports definitely means the game is gonna go into the sinker and is now turning into a shooter
AC-130 INBOUND!
Folks, this position is about experience and qualifications, not that you're a gamer. This doesn't mean WoW is turning into a shooter.
Blizzard is screwed CoD went down the crapper Blizzard will follow :/
Yayyyy, so the same person who's fine with the stale, copy/paste franchise is now the president of the company. Buckle up boys and girls, get ready seasonal FOMO Warcraft Battle Passes at an exciting extra $20, on top of your monthly sub. and no new ideas. Just whatever is the cheapest thing to push out the door every year.
I know people can say one thing and do another but..