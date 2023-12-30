Blood Death Knight Review of San'layn Hero Talents - Repurposing a Defensive for Haste

Love the write-up, Mandl. Thanks for doing this so in -depth. Maybe someone will listen in time to save it.
From their responses and interview, it seems they intend to keep dk highly dependent on staying dnd to do anything meaningful. They nailed that in the coffin when they decided to give us Dr while in dnd...Have to see what the other 2 trees are but... yeah. I'm not too hopeful to playing dk next expac
Not a big fan of blood plague being consumed, and I'm even less of a fan of any rotation that devalues death strike. I want to press DS, I don't want to press heart strike. In what world does it make sense that our "builder" is more powerful than our "spender"? It's feels bad to waste so much RP, and goes against everything we're taught playing any class in the game. I didn't play SL but I heard the Sepulcher tier set played similarly to this and it does not sound fun.Also not a fan of being confined to my DND but that's something I can live with compared to this rotation.