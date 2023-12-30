Blood Death Knight Review of San'layn Hero Talents - Repurposing a Defensive for Haste

Hero Talents are an extension of the Talent system designed to explore class fantasy with a third talent tree, separate from your class and specialization. Blizzard has revealed an early preview of Hero Talents coming in the next expansion, The War Within.



First Look at Hero Talents in The War Within



Our Guide Writers have provided initial first impressions on the Hero Talent Trees revealed so far for the War Within.



