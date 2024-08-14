BlizzFest Begins on the Blizzard Gear Store - WoW Sale Today August 14th Including Lich King Helm & Statues

I wish they shipped to my country
Warchief Thrall Limited Edition Statue without any color for 350 USD what a scam
Thanks for the info. It's great to know that Blizzard looks out for my finances. I was considering actually buying the overpriced Lich King Helm, but they quickly saved me 200 USD by not allowing me to buy it since it is not even sold in the EU store. I did not think there would come a day when Blizzard would refuse to take more of my money.
$23 for shipping? That is nearly half the price of the item I was considering!