BlizzCon Interview with IGN - The Future of Warcraft

Not sure how I feel about that, Phase 1-3 MCU maybe, pretty much everything post end game has had terrible writing and storylines. Not that everything before end game was a master piece (Looking at you thor: the dark world), but there is a significant downgrade after end game. After BFA and Shadowlands going off the rails it's nice having Dragonflight being a step up, but even it has it's flaws.
I can't think of a phrase that would've made me wretch more than "MCU-style expansions".
I don't want wow and marvel to be in the same sentence. The marvel direction will be the death of this game
If future cinema for WOW please make animated in the same style as WOW is now. The Warcraft Universe should not look like the Warcraft movie.
I really really hope they either get new writers for their grand plan or kick the existing ones in the butt to really bring out the potential of the Warcraft universe. The lore has been horrific since Shadowlands and almost Disney-esque recently which hurts as someone who largely plays for the story. They literally copy pasted the Avengers for the encounter between Alexstrasza and Fyrrak. The game deserves better and if Danuser and co. are incapable of doing it, let someone with more talent at it.
Not a MCU fan. I like the darker, heavier stuff. Marvel is too light for me. Also, not a fan of a tag team. I prefer the spotlight on one guy while the rest are side characters. So, yeah.....this direction does not sound too good for my tastes.
It's really funny seeing people pretend they always hated Marvel, eschewing it for real cinema.Guarantee you nerds were getting excited for Winter Soldier and Endgame and whatever else, back when it wasn't cool to hate marvel.
"MCU style expansions"lol pass
In my opinion, this looks really cool what they are doing. For me, when it comes to things I like (Like World of Warcraft) I’m easy to please. I can’t wait to see what’s in store for the future of World of Warcraft.
The story lines in Dragonflight were too much about family, friendship, respect, forgiveness, compassion, acceptance. It’s like written for young children. Where’s the war and hatred? I’m not asking for things to become dark, gritty and edgy, but there’s gotta be some balance. The writers are playing it way too safe, and it makes things boring and bland.