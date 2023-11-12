Blizzcon Gold Making News & 10.2 Tips & PVP Gear - Wowhead Economy Weekly Wrap-Up 302

Account-wide gold in 11.0! Currencies and material bank also part of the warband, wow this is such an amazing system! https://t.co/w0wV6cbDml pic.twitter.com/ivgQ1i2gKI— Vahdis (@RethRethReth) November 4, 2023
Account-wide gold in 11.0! Currencies and material bank also part of the warband, wow this is such an amazing system! https://t.co/w0wV6cbDml pic.twitter.com/ivgQ1i2gKI
So, I'm not a goblin. But as an economist in the real world I know that anyone making soyface youtube thumbnails like Manthieus is not telling you $%^&
There's about 10k up in WQs alone, twice a week. It was more before 10.2 because suffusion camp quests and Sabellian/Wrathion place (I forget the name)
Crafting orders staying 😔
With shared gold on account ... what will be the gold cap? And will 10m stay the cap on auctions or will it increase too?
Anything short of full Warband integration of professions will be disappointing for me.I want to open up the crafting menu and be able to click and cycle through every alt's profession I have and craft whatever the hell I want.Remember that "elegant design" example Ion Hazzikostas gave? Log on your main, go to a vendor, buy a bag, mail that bag to alt, log on to alt open bag. Yey, resources now on alt.This is nothing, this isn't even that annoying compared to what you put crafters through just to self source reagents.
Huh, I guess I missed the account-wide gold thing. Hopefully they've made that work properly with multiple accounts logged in.
If Mangert misses gold making from skinning can they please come to Argent Dawn EU and skin some Tallstrider Sinews which sell for 900g each?
If professions are staying the way they are now I wish they would make it so if you get a spec point on one toon you get one for each maxed level toon. It really sucks having to farm all those points on a bunch of different toons.
Has a full region-wide AH been confirmed? It's very awkward right now where technically the entire region economy is connected by people being able to trade crossrealm to move gold and goods from one server to another, but if you don't have a second account then it's completely inaccessible and you're stuck with just your own server's AH.