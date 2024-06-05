Blizzard's Earthen Allied Race Preview

A new playable race arrives in The War Within—the Earthen. Unlock playable Earthen characters after completing their quests and the overall level-up campaign. Enlist this titan-forged race made of living stone by aiding them in their endeavors.
Champions of Azeroth must aid the Earthen and seek a way to restore their harmony and population. They can also be unlocked as a playable race, and you can choose Alliance or Horde to begin your journey starting at level 10 in their capital city of Dornogol.
The Titan-Forged Earthen
We've met Titan-forged Earthen before in Ulduar and other places. Still, this society of Earthen has been isolated within Khaz Algar for a long while and has developed its own manners and customs. They are ancient denizens freshly freed from the edicts that bound them; they now venture forth with limitless curiosity to ally with the Alliance and Horde and explore the world.
As you aid them in restoring the Coreway and venture below Dornogol, tread lightly—Earthen politics are complicated, and danger lurks in the shadows.
Customizations: Adorned and Imbued
Many customizations are available for the Earthen, including different gem encrustations, unique beards for all body types, a variety of vibrant skin colors, and more.
Becoming One with the Earthen
Completion of the following will make them available:
Level-up campaign, Beginning Anew from Rock Bottom
Help Machinist Kittrin mend broken tools for Reforged Purpose
Construct pottery with Hreka for Hope, An Anomaly
Help Urtago and Korgran perform a ceremony for As He Departs
Help Urtago at Fallside Outpost take on her new role in The Weight of Duty
Racial Traits and Class Combinations
- Azerite Surge: The earthen draw upon their inner strength using an empowered spell that, when released, invokes the power of Azerite in a cone in front of them, dealing Fire damage. This spell is on a 2-minute timer and gains additional effects as it is empowered:
I: Deals Fire damage
- II: Heals allies hit by the effect
- III: Deals additional fire damage to the enemy's health, most affected by the effect.
Titan-Wrought Frame
- Hyper Productive: Increases Finesse by 2%. Finesse increases the chance of gathering additional materials when gathering.
- Ingest Minerals: You are always Well Fed but cannot consume food. Activate to consume a Khaz Algar gem and change the benefit granted to you by Well Fed:
Amber (Stamina)
- Emerald (Haste)
- Onyx (Mastery)
- Ruby (Critical Strike)
- Sapphire (Versatility)
: Base armor from equipped items is increased by 10%. Wide-Eyed Wonder
: When you gain experience for exploring a location, gain 200% additional exploration experience.
Once unlocked, earthen can master the following classes:
| Death Knight
Demon Hunter
Druid
Evoker
Hunter
|✓
| Mage
|✓
|Monk
|✓
|Paladin
|✓
|Priest
| ✓
|Rogue
| ✓
|Shaman
| ✓
|Warlock
| ✓
|Warrior
| ✓
Racial Mount: Slatestone Ramolith
Unlock the earthen mount, Slatestone Ramolith
, upon completing the Allied Races: Earthen
achievement. This mount is usable by any race and is available account-wide.
"Earthen ranchers often talk of this creature's resilience and how the rain ricochets off its lustrous coat."
Heritage Armor
For reaching 50 on the Earthen Allied Race, you will receive the Heritage of the Earthen
Feat of Strength and the Earthen Heritage Armor. This armor can only be transmogged by Earthen characters.
Home of the Earthen
Upon arriving in Khaz Algar and the Isle of Dorn, you'll discover a lush and vibrant island. The capital city, Dornogol, is surprisingly verdant and seemingly carved from the land.
We look forward to sharing The War Within
with you—we'll see you in Khaz Algar!