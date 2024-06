Blizzard's Earthen Allied Race Preview

The Titan-Forged Earthen

Azerite Surge: The earthen draw upon their inner strength using an empowered spell that, when released, invokes the power of Azerite in a cone in front of them, dealing Fire damage. This spell is on a 2-minute timer and gains additional effects as it is empowered:



I: Deals Fire damage

I: Deals Fire damage II: Heals allies hit by the effect

III: Deals additional fire damage to the enemy's health, most affected by the effect.

Hyper Productive: Increases Finesse by 2%. Finesse increases the chance of gathering additional materials when gathering.

Ingest Minerals: You are always Well Fed but cannot consume food. Activate to consume a Khaz Algar gem and change the benefit granted to you by Well Fed:



Amber (Stamina)

Amber (Stamina) Emerald (Haste)

Onyx (Mastery)

Ruby (Critical Strike)

Sapphire (Versatility)





Death Knight



Demon Hunter



Druid







Evoker



Hunter

✓

Mage

✓





Monk

✓

Paladin

✓

Priest

✓





Rogue

✓

Shaman

✓

Warlock

✓





Warrior

✓













Racial Mount: Slatestone Ramolith

Heritage Armor

Home of the Earthen

A new playable race arrives in The War Within—the Earthen. Unlock playable Earthen characters after completing their quests and the overall level-up campaign. Enlist this titan-forged race made of living stone by aiding them in their endeavors.Champions of Azeroth must aid the Earthen and seek a way to restore their harmony and population. They can also be unlocked as a playable race, and you can choose Alliance or Horde to begin your journey starting at level 10 in their capital city of Dornogol.We've met Titan-forged Earthen before in Ulduar and other places. Still, this society of Earthen has been isolated within Khaz Algar for a long while and has developed its own manners and customs. They are ancient denizens freshly freed from the edicts that bound them; they now venture forth with limitless curiosity to ally with the Alliance and Horde and explore the world.As you aid them in restoring the Coreway and venture below Dornogol, tread lightly—Earthen politics are complicated, and danger lurks in the shadows.Many customizations are available for the Earthen, including different gem encrustations, unique beards for all body types, a variety of vibrant skin colors, and more.The Earthen can also be unlocked as a playable race, and you can choose Alliance or Horde to begin your journey.Completion of the following will make them available:Level-up campaign, Beginning Anew from Rock Bottom Help Machinist Kittrin mend broken tools for Reforged Purpose Construct pottery with Hreka for Hope, An Anomaly Help Urtago and Korgran perform a ceremony for As He Departs Help Urtago at Fallside Outpost take on her new role in The Weight of Duty Titan-Wrought Frame : Base armor from equipped items is increased by 10%. Wide-Eyed Wonder : When you gain experience for exploring a location, gain 200% additional exploration experience.Once unlocked, earthen can master the following classes:Unlock the earthen mount, Slatestone Ramolith , upon completing the Allied Races: Earthen achievement. This mount is usable by any race and is available account-wide."Earthen ranchers often talk of this creature's resilience and how the rain ricochets off its lustrous coat."For reaching 50 on the Earthen Allied Race, you will receive the Heritage of the Earthen Feat of Strength and the Earthen Heritage Armor. This armor can only be transmogged by Earthen characters.Upon arriving in Khaz Algar and the Isle of Dorn, you'll discover a lush and vibrant island. The capital city, Dornogol, is surprisingly verdant and seemingly carved from the land.We look forward to sharingwith you—we'll see you in Khaz Algar!