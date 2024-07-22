Blizzard Updates Level 60 Boost With Tomorrow's War Within Pre-patch - Now Awards 327 ilvl Gear

okay I guess
Is this meant to be the level 70 boost not 60?
every boost is so obsolete right now because of remix, i had to use my 70 boost just to use it lol
does this mean that the returning player gear ugrade also gives 327 gear for 60s?
what will be the gear level for our mop remix fully geard 70 character? any one knows?
Great, I applied my lvl 60 boost two days ago. Really doubt it will be retroactive...ilvl 327 for level 60 is insane in itself though.
Nice they upgraded the level 60 boosts. I have one I'm sitting on that I got when they were doing the 2 month subscription with Dragonflight bundle early into Remix that I was going to use just last week and opted not to.As for Remix toons, level 70 boosts give 424 gear. Would make sense for Remix characters to be around that point. It certainly sucks that if you maxed out a character in Remix that their gear is so sharply downgraded once they're converted. Going from a fully epic maxed toon to a toon that's over 100 iLvLs lower and in greens sucks. Rather odd Blizzard hasn't released anything officially regarding what will happen to the Remix toons besides us knowing they'll convert. With less than a month, they should be releasing something. Wonder if they're evaluating the average iLvL vs average threads a player has compared to how many characters were just powerleveled to 70 with bare minimum gear and threads and the powerhouse toons with like 1 million threads and max gear. Should an account with several bare minimum level 70s get the same gear as an account with someone who maxed out a single toon with epics? They may also be evaluating gear quality as well as maybe gold. Will bronze convert to gold at like 100 bronze = 1 gold or something? Or will our characters effectively start with whatever gold they got in Remix? I'd expect some kind of official announcement probably within the next 2 weeks. Right now, it's all been speculation and nothing really official.
327 on a 60 is god mode.Shadowlands bis gear was 300 ilvl.