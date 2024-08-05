Blizzard Teases Xal'atath Tomorrow, August 6th - Possible Animated Shorts Reveal

Am I the only one who noticed that she has a smiley face between her eyebrows?
Hey uh... I think you forgot a closing bracket in your bbcode... Edit: That was a quick fix! Also, On-topic, I like these shorts, but I wish we got more mid-expac, when things shift more towards the middle/end villains. Imagine how much better it would have been if we had a two minute stinger during 10.0.5 focusing on Fyrakk's descent into madness, and then 10.1.5, where it's Fyrakk meeting the Druids of the Flame, and The Firelord.
These animated shorts are awesome. I personally wasn't the biggest fan of the DF ones so hopefully these ones will be good :D
Omg at long last! I hope it is going to be as good as the Warbringers and Lords of War. Those animated series were bangers!
I was starting to think the content leading up to the expansion was a bit light compared to others, espeically concidering its the start of the world soul saga.A few short stories seemed a fraction of previous
She’s literally Sylvanas 2.0 Pro Max only this one simps to the void instead of undeath. I really don’t see what all the hype is about, lol.
maybe she will explain why priests are the worst class
let's hope it's a teaser on all the hundreds of bugs that exist will be fixed before launch. lmao
Hope it's something that really expands on her and the story. The last few things we've gotten have been really disappointing in the lore department
Oh yay another cinematic of Xal'atath smirking at the camera.Maybe another scene of the cave troll doing a weird dance.And let's not forget to have another clip of the one eyed black girl putting her shield arm on.Are you not clapping yet?Okay rock dwarf man pulling on those chains. Oh boy the chain is a giant anvil wow so strong.I miss the faction wars......
Characters who try to seem epic by hamfisting themselves into past lore will never be cool. She is literally just a sexy Jailer.