Blizzard Teases Updated Judgement Paladin Set

Meanwhile the pally tier set
ooooohhhh this isnt for SoD either, thats hallowfall in the background!
kinda crazy TWW is already top tier and the raid's not even out yet
They better cough it up, that is one of the best sets in this game.
def feels like it's going to be arator. no reason for him to not be here.
BWL anniversary raid?
prepare your wallets bois. lets goooo
HOLD on, did Blizzard FINALLY take Tomkek up on his offer about putting this in game using what HE already did?https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wMzHNGDZr_8&t=4s
Please, we don't have Twitter in Brazil anymore. Anyone have another way to see this?
Arator in-game reveal!
If this is for Arator, I hope they know that this will probably make him the most loathed character among the pally community...
If Blizzard plans on recreating some of the most classic sets for each class, I’m very much down for that!Although not sure how it’s going to work for DK, DH, Monk and Evoker.
That ant no new judgement set that's Arator!
or it's Arator
As a Brazilian user, thank you so much for this!
I've never played a paladin past some early lvling until this Expac where it will be one of my tanks for M+. This set is the most iconic set for me since I started playing in Cata. I'm glad to see this set revised for retail.