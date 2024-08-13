Blizzard Spotlights New PvP Map: Deephaul Ravine

Set your sights on your next PvP adventure within Deephaul Ravine in the Ringing Deeps where you’ll work with your team to secure resources in the mine.



Type of Map: 10v10 Payload-style Battleground (8v8 for Battleground Blitz)

Location: The Ringing Deeps

Levels: 71-80

Victory Condition: First team to 1500 Points

Ruffious the Unbound Earthen has big plans for the ore and gems found in the Deephaul Ravine, but the Machine Speakers of the Earthenworks are quite possessive of such precious materials. Foreman Uzjax and his team plan to secure these materials before Ruffious and his band of misfits get their hands on it.



Your Mission

Teams earn points by controlling one of the two active mine carts on the map or by capturing the Deephaul Crystal located in the middle of the map. The first team to earn 1500 points wins!



There are two mine carts that spawn on opposite sides of the map and follow a track. Teams can control these to earn periodic points and a small burst of points after capturing it.



The Deephaul Crystal spawns in the middle of the map and can be returned to either capture point located on the high ground on the opposing sides of the map.



Players can quickly traverse the map by taking a vehicle cart that runs above the battleground allowing for quick engagements and repositioning your forces.

Get in the battle within Deephaul Ravine by using the Group finder (I), opening the Player vs. Player tab, selecting your role, selecting the battleground you wish to take part in, and then clicking on the “Join Battle” option.



Gather your allies and join the battle in The War Within™!