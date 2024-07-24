Blizzard Responds to Mistweaver Monk Feedback - Life Cocoon Scaling

Hello.



In The War Within, we’ve increased health pools by 60% relative to Dragonflight values. Many spells scale with player health values, so we’ve reduced many of these spells so their relative value remains similar between Dragonflight and The War Within.



Life Cocoon was among the percent-health scaling spells chosen to reduce to keep its value the same between expansions, as we did not feel it was a weak spell throughout Dragonflight (with or without modifying talents). So Life Cocoon’s value is about the same relative to its strength in Dragonflight.



We’ll keep an eye on it to ensure it’s handling scenarios appropriately in The War Within all the same.



Thank you for your feedback!