Blizzard Responds to Druid's Keeper of the Grove Feedback

Hello Druids,There are a couple pieces of feedback we received on Keeper of the Grove that informed today’s updates.
Keeper of the Grove
- Dream Surge: Dream Burst damage reduced by 15%.
- Harmony of the Grove: Force of Nature treants increase spell damage by 5% (was 3%).
- Power of Nature now increases Force of Nature Treant melee damage by 100% (was 20%).
- Bounteous Bloom: Each treant generates 6 Astral Power per 2 seconds (was 3 Astral Power).
- Early Spring: Now reduces the cooldown of Force of Nature by 15 seconds (was 10 seconds).
- Cenarius’ Might design updated: Balance: Entering Eclipse / Restoration: Casting Swiftmend increases your Haste by 8% for 6 seconds.
- Power of the Dream no longer affects Cenarius’ Might.
- Control of the Dream’s maximum effect increased to 15 seconds (was 5 seconds).
- Grove’s Inspiration: Wrath and Starfire damage bonus reduced to 10% (was 12%).
- Persistent Enchantments has been replaced by Potent Enchantments:
Balance: Orbital Strike applies Stellar Flare for 8 additional seconds and deals 30% increased damage.
- Greater Alignment increases the duration of Celestial Alignment by an additional 20% and increases Eclipse damage during Celestial Alignment by an additional 5%.
- Reforestation grants Tree of Life for 2 additional seconds.
First, we heard your concerns that maximizing Cenarius’ Might’s value would significantly restrict your rotations as both Balance and Restoration, so we replaced it with a simpler bonus that lets you play how you want while still empowering your burst phases.We also heard that you felt 5 seconds on Control of the Dream wouldn’t give you meaningful flexibility, so we are trying it at 15 seconds. There are also some tuning updates and a change to Persistent Enchantments to reflect design changes to Balance Druid.Thank you!