Blizzard Responds to Druid's Keeper of the Grove Feedback

Keeper of the Grove

Dream Surge: Dream Burst damage reduced by 15%.

Harmony of the Grove: Force of Nature treants increase spell damage by 5% (was 3%).

Power of Nature now increases Force of Nature Treant melee damage by 100% (was 20%).

Bounteous Bloom: Each treant generates 6 Astral Power per 2 seconds (was 3 Astral Power).

Early Spring: Now reduces the cooldown of Force of Nature by 15 seconds (was 10 seconds).

Cenarius’ Might design updated: Balance: Entering Eclipse / Restoration: Casting Swiftmend increases your Haste by 8% for 6 seconds.

Power of the Dream no longer affects Cenarius’ Might.

Control of the Dream’s maximum effect increased to 15 seconds (was 5 seconds).

Grove’s Inspiration: Wrath and Starfire damage bonus reduced to 10% (was 12%).

Persistent Enchantments has been replaced by Potent Enchantments:



Balance: Orbital Strike applies Stellar Flare for 8 additional seconds and deals 30% increased damage. Greater Alignment increases the duration of Celestial Alignment by an additional 20% and increases Eclipse damage during Celestial Alignment by an additional 5%.

Reforestation grants Tree of Life for 2 additional seconds.

Hello Druids,There are a couple pieces of feedback we received on Keeper of the Grove that informed today’s updates.First, we heard your concerns that maximizing Cenarius’ Might’s value would significantly restrict your rotations as both Balance and Restoration, so we replaced it with a simpler bonus that lets you play how you want while still empowering your burst phases.We also heard that you felt 5 seconds on Control of the Dream wouldn’t give you meaningful flexibility, so we are trying it at 15 seconds. There are also some tuning updates and a change to Persistent Enchantments to reflect design changes to Balance Druid.Thank you!