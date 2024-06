Hi everyone!



Thank you so much for the great feedback so far. We are looking at improving Brann’s survivability and usefulness throughout the delves. It is also a bug that enemies respawn. Aside from some exceptions, once something is dead in a delve it should stay dead. We’ll also be reviewing tuning for different classes, along with improvements to the pain points that have been mentioned here within certain scenarios.



Thanks again, and please keep the feedback coming!