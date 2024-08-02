Blizzard Responds to Arcane Mage Feedback in the War Within - Nether Precision Double Dipping

Hello Arcane Mages!



We’ve been closely watching Arcane, and in particular, the discussion around the most recent change to fix the ability to double-dip on the last charge of Nether Precision with Arcane Barrage.



While opinions on this change have not been unanimous, it’s true that the existence of this bug does deepen the rotational gameplay of Arcane. Given the current state of Arcane and our vision for the spec in The War Within, we’re opting to revert our bug fix for now and allow players to continue to double-dip on the last stack of Nether Precision.



You should see this change on the Beta in the coming days.



As always, thank you for your continued feedback!