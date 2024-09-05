Blizzard Previews The War Within Season 1 Schedule & Rewards - Begins September 10th

Enter Nerub-ar Palace in Azj-Kahet, undertake Mythic dungeons, face new World bosses, engage in player-vs-player competition, and more in the first season of The War Within. Week of September 10
- Nerub-ar Palace Normal and Heroic difficulty, Raid Finder Wing 1
- Mythic 0 dungeons
- Heroic Seasonal Dungeons
- Face New World Bosses
Kordac, the Dormant Protector
- Aggregation of Horrors
- Shurrai, Atrocity of the Undersea
- Orta, the Broken Mountain
PvP season begins Week of September 17
Week of September 24
- Nerub-ar Palace Mythic Difficulty and Raid Finder Wing 2
- Mythic + dungeons
- Nerub-ar Palace raid Story Mode becomes available
Nerub-ar Palace Raid Overview and Schedule
- Week of September 10 – Raid Finder Wing 1: The Skittering Battlements (Ulgrax the Devourer | The Bloodbound Horror | Sikran, Captain of the Sureki), Normal, Heroic
- Week of September 17 – Raid Finder Wing 2: Secrets of Nerub-ar Palace (Rasha'nan | Nexus-Princess Ky'veza | Broodtwister Ovi'nax), Mythic, Story Mode
- Week of September 24 – Raid Finder Wing 3: A Queen's Fall (The Silken Court | Queen Ansurek)
Gather your allies and traverse into the dark depths of Azj-Kahet into Nerub-ar Palace to bring the fight to eight new bosses, ending in a face-off against Queen Ansurek, but beware of the tangled web she weaves…or you may be her next meal.
Learn more from our Raid overview
.
Mythic+
The War Within Season 1 brings new dungeons to the Mythic+ rotation:
- Ara-Kara, City of Echoes
- City of Threads
- The Stonevault
- The Dawnbreaker
- Mists of Tirna Scithe (Shadowlands)
- The Necrotic Wake (Shadowlands)
- Siege of Boralus (Battle for Azeroth)
- Grim Batol (Cataclysm)
Seasonal Rewards
- Keystone Explorer
Complete a Mythic+ dungeon within the time limit during The War Within Season One.
Keystone Conqueror
- Title: The Tempered
Attain a Mythic+ Rating of at least 2000 during The War Within Season One.
Keystone Master
- Mount Reward: Diamond Mechsuit
Attain a Mythic+ Rating of at least 2000 during The War Within Season One.
Keystone Hero
- Luminous Nerubian Catalyst Stone
Attain a Mythic+ Rating of at least 2500 during The War Within Season One.
End The War Within
Season 1 with a Mythic+ Rating in the top 0.1% of all players in your region to earn the "Tempered Hero"
title.
Also, there's a chance to gain the Reins of the Sureki Skyrazor
mount by defeating Queen Ansurek on Mythic mode.
"The Skyrazor was one of the most vicious abominations to emerge from Queen Ansurek's experiments with the Black Blood of the Old Gods."
PvP Season 1
The season brings a new PvP ladder, increased item level gear, fresh rewards, a new weapon illusion, tabard, cloak, pennant, and more!
Season 1 PvP Elite Transmog Set
- Combatant I: The War Within Season 1 (1000): Cloak
- Combatant II: The War Within Season 1 (1200): Legs, Bracers
- Challenger I: The War Within Season 1 (1400): Gloves, Boots
- Challenger II: The War Within Season 1 (1600): Chest, Belt
- Rival I: The War Within Season 1 (1800): Shoulder, Helm
- Rival II: The War Within Season 1 (1950): Weapon Illusion
- Duelist: The War Within Season 1 (2100): Prestige Cloak
- Elite: The War Within Season 1 (2400+): Forged Gladiator's Tabard Forged Gladiator's Tabard
Weapon Illusion
Earn the PvP Weapon Illusion when you unlock the Rival II Feat of Strength. Unlock additional Armor visual effects via the Luminous Nerubian Stone
granted with the Elite Feat of Strength.
Bloody Tokens & War Mode Gear
Bloody Tokens are now obtainable and can be used to purchase War Mode gear.
PvP Mounts
- Vicious Skyflayer: Earned as part of the Forged Combatant Achievement—win Rated PvP matches during Season 1 while at 1000 rating or higher. These mounts come in an Alliance and Horde version, with faction-colored armor.
- Forged Gladiator's Fel Bat: Win 50 games as a Gladiator in The War Within Season in 3v3. These mounts come in an Alliance and Horde version.
Titles
- Titles are earned based on PvP rating:
Combatant: Earn a PvP rating of 1000
- Challenger: Earn a PvP rating of 1400
- Rival: Earn a PvP rating of 1800
- Duelist: Earn a PvP Rating of 2100
- Season Character Title "the Elite": Earn the rank of Elite during The War Within Season 1.
- Legend: Win 100 Rated Solo Shuffle rounds at Elite rank during The War Within Season 1.
- Forged Legend: End Season 1 in the top 0.1% of the Solo Shuffle ladder. Requires 50 games won in Season 1.
- Forged Gladiator: End Season 1 in the top 0.1% of the 3v3 arena ladder. Requires 150 games won in Season 1.
Battleground Blitz Title Rewards
- Strategist: Win 25 Rated Battleground Blitz matches at Elite rank during The War Within Season 1.
- Forged Warlord (Horde Only): End The War Within PvP Season 1 in the top 0.1% of the Rated Battleground Blitz ladder (requires 50 games won in The War Within Season 1).
- Forged Marshall (Alliance Only): End The War Within PvP Season 1 in the top 0.1% of the Rated Battleground Blitz ladder (requires 50 games won in The War Within Season 1).
Season 1 PvP Pennant, Tabard, and Cloak Forged Gladiator's Prestigious Cloak
Forged Legend's Pennant
- Earned from achieving the Duelist Rank during The War Within Season 1.
Unbound Legend’s Pennant
- Earned from achieving either the Legend: The War Within Season 1 Achievement or Strategist: The War Within Season 1 Achievement.
Unbound Strategist’s Pennant
- Earned from achieving the Solo Shuffle: Medic: The War Within achievement.
- This pennant is earnable starting with Season 1 but is obtainable all expansion.
- Earned from achieving the Battleground Blitz: Medic: The War Within achievement.
- This pennant is earnable starting with Season 1 but is obtainable all expansion.
Delves
Here's a list of seasonal rewards for your efforts in Delves that you'll want to obtain before the start of Season 2: Hunting the Hunter
: Defeat Zekvir in his lair on Tier 5 before the release of the next season of delves.
Let Me Solo Him
- Reward: "Ascension Breaker" Title
: Defeat Zekvir in his lair on Tier 5 without any other players in your party before the release of the next season of delves.
Good luck in the season ahead, champions!