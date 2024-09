Blizzard Previews The War Within Season 1 Schedule & Rewards - Begins September 10th

Nerub-ar Palace Normal and Heroic difficulty, Raid Finder Wing 1

Mythic 0 dungeons

Heroic Seasonal Dungeons

Face New World Bosses



Kordac, the Dormant Protector

Shurrai, Atrocity of the Undersea

Orta, the Broken Mountain

Nerub-ar Palace Mythic Difficulty and Raid Finder Wing 2

Mythic + dungeons

Nerub-ar Palace raid Story Mode becomes available

Raid Finder Wing 3

Nerub-ar Palace Raid Overview and Schedule

Week of September 10 – Raid Finder Wing 1: The Skittering Battlements (Ulgrax the Devourer | The Bloodbound Horror | Sikran, Captain of the Sureki), Normal, Heroic

Mythic+

Ara-Kara, City of Echoes

City of Threads

The Stonevault

The Dawnbreaker

Mists of Tirna Scithe ( Shadowlands )

The Necrotic Wake (Shadowlands)

Siege of Boralus (Battle for Azeroth)

Grim Batol (Cataclysm)

Keystone Explorer



Complete a Mythic+ dungeon within the time limit during The War Within Season One.

Title: The Tempered



Attain a Mythic+ Rating of at least 2000 during The War Within Season One.

Mount Reward: Diamond Mechsuit



Luminous Nerubian Catalyst Stone



Attain a Mythic+ Rating of at least 2500 during The War Within Season One.

PvP Season 1

Combatant I: The War Within Season 1 (1000): Cloak

Combatant II: The War Within Season 1 (1200): Legs, Bracers

Challenger I: The War Within Season 1 (1400): Gloves, Boots

Challenger II: The War Within Season 1 (1600): Chest, Belt

Rival I: The War Within Season 1 (1800): Shoulder, Helm

Rival II: The War Within Season 1 (1950): Weapon Illusion

Duelist: The War Within Season 1 (2100): Prestige Cloak

Elite: The War Within Season 1 (2400+): Forged Gladiator's Tabard Forged Gladiator's Tabard

Vicious Skyflayer: Earned as part of the Forged Combatant Achievement—win Rated PvP matches during Season 1 while at 1000 rating or higher. These mounts come in an Alliance and Horde version, with faction-colored armor.

Forged Gladiator's Fel Bat: Win 50 games as a Gladiator in The War Within Season in 3v3. These mounts come in an Alliance and Horde version.

Titles are earned based on PvP rating:



Combatant: Earn a PvP rating of 1000

Rival: Earn a PvP rating of 1800

Duelist: Earn a PvP Rating of 2100

Season Character Title "the Elite": Earn the rank of Elite during The War Within Season 1.

Legend: Win 100 Rated Solo Shuffle rounds at Elite rank during The War Within Season 1.

Forged Legend: End Season 1 in the top 0.1% of the Solo Shuffle ladder. Requires 50 games won in Season 1.

Forged Gladiator: End Season 1 in the top 0.1% of the 3v3 arena ladder. Requires 150 games won in Season 1.

Strategist : Win 25 Rated Battleground Blitz matches at Elite rank during The War Within Season 1.

Forged Gladiator's Tabard



Earned from achieving the Elite Rank during The War Within Season 1.

Earned from achieving the Duelist Rank during The War Within Season 1.

Earned from achieving either the Legend: The War Within Season 1 Achievement or Strategist: The War Within Season 1 Achievement.

Earned from achieving the Solo Shuffle: Medic: The War Within achievement.

This pennant is earnable starting with Season 1 but is obtainable all expansion.

Earned from achieving the Battleground Blitz: Medic: The War Within achievement.

This pennant is earnable starting with Season 1 but is obtainable all expansion.

Delves

Nemesis: Defeat Zekvir in his lair before the release of the next season of Delves.



Reward: Zekvir's Raptorial Spine

Reward: "Ascension Breaker" Title

Enter Nerub-ar Palace in Azj-Kahet, undertake Mythic dungeons, face new World bosses, engage in player-vs-player competition, and more in the first season of The War Within.PvP season beginsGather your allies and traverse into the dark depths of Azj-Kahet into Nerub-ar Palace to bring the fight to eight new bosses, ending in a face-off against Queen Ansurek, but beware of the tangled web she weaves…or you may be her next meal.Learn more from our Raid overview The War Within Season 1 brings new dungeons to the Mythic+ rotation:Seasonal RewardsKeystone ConquerorKeystone MasterKeystone HeroEndSeason 1 with a Mythic+ Rating in the top 0.1% of all players in your region to earn the "title.Also, there's a chance to gain the Reins of the Sureki Skyrazor mount by defeating Queen Ansurek on Mythic mode."The Skyrazor was one of the most vicious abominations to emerge from Queen Ansurek's experiments with the Black Blood of the Old Gods."The season brings a new PvP ladder, increased item level gear, fresh rewards, a new weapon illusion, tabard, cloak, pennant, and more!Season 1 PvP Elite Transmog SetWeapon IllusionEarn the PvP Weapon Illusion when you unlock the Rival II Feat of Strength. Unlock additional Armor visual effects via the Luminous Nerubian Stone granted with the Elite Feat of Strength.Bloody Tokens & War Mode GearBloody Tokens are now obtainable and can be used to purchase War Mode gear.PvP MountsTitlesBattleground Blitz Title RewardsSeason 1 PvP Pennant, Tabard, and CloakHere's a list of seasonal rewards for your efforts in Delves that you'll want to obtain before the start of Season 2:: Defeat Zekvir in his lair on Tier 5 before the release of the next season of delves.: Defeat Zekvir in his lair on Tier 5 without any other players in your party before the release of the next season of delves.Good luck in the season ahead, champions!