Blizzard on What Happens to Characters After MoP Remix Ends - 467 Gear, 30 Slot Bags

It won’t be long before the infinite dragonflight closes the way to Pandaria and the Remix experience. There’s still time to make one last foray, spend your hard-earned Bronze, and get ready for your character to convert to a standard World of Warcraft
character at the end of the event.World of Warcraft Remix: Mists of Pandaria
is available to play through August 19 and will shut down on August 20 at 7:00 am PDT (21:00 UTC in all other regions).
Here’s what you can expect when your character converts to a standard World of Warcraft character:
- All items, currencies (except gold), and quests will be removed from Timerunners and their banks during the conversion process, so make sure to spend your Bronze!
- The character conversion process may take several minutes to complete after you login to your character.
- You will need to log into each Timerunner for the conversion process to take place.
- Characters will retain their level.
- Characters will receive up to 467 item level gear for level 70 characters appropriate for their current specialization. Lower-level characters will receive lower item level gear appropriate for their level.
- Characters will receive four 30 slot bags with one 26 slot reagent bag.
- Unlearned collection items like ensembles will be sent to the character’s mailbox.
- Characters will be relocated to either Orgrimmar for Horde characters or Stormwind for Alliance characters.
Characters will retain any gold they earned in Mists of Pandaria
and receive a Timerunner's Parting Pack with a small amount of gold which scales with the character level to get them started in The War Within.
Learn more about World of Warcraft Remix: Mists of Pandaria
in our previously published article
to learn more. We can’t wait to see you in The War Within!