Blizzard on PvP Rating Gap for Solo Shuffle

At the beginning of Dragonflight Season 3, we reduced the maximum rating gap healers could have going into a Solo Shuffle match, across all ratings, based on feedback we received. We’ve seen that this resulted in long queue times at higher ratings.To help address this, about a week ago, we increased the rating gap moderately, but only at higher ratings, to best preserve matchmaking within the entirety of the ladder.We’ve been watching the results of changes like that, and we’ll continue to watch all of these issues very carefully so that we can make surgical changes wherever necessary.