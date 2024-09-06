Blizzard on Playing Solo in World of Warcraft - A Hero’s Journey

With the release of The War Within
there are more ways than ever to carve your own path through the challenges and tales of World of Warcraft— and you can choose to take them on as a solo player. Whether you jump into Follower Dungeons or take on bite-sized challenges in Delves, you can experience more of World of Warcraft
your own way.
Getting Started on Your Solo Career
If you're new to World of Warcraft
, your first foray into Azeroth is through the Exile's Reach solo experience which will help guide you through the various skills and abilities of your new character and set you on the path to becoming a champion of Azeroth. At the end of the experience on Exile’s Reach you’ll be tasked with your first dungeon! Don’t worry, you’ll have some help from some NPCs.
Solo Play Quick Start List
- Get In the Game:Create Your Account or download and install the Battle.net App to try the Starter Edition
- Recommended Leveling Path: Exile’s reach (Levels 1-10), Dragonflight (Levels 10-70), The War Within (Levels 70-80)
- Turn off Chat Channels: Type /Leave and the channel you would like to leave to avoid player chat and notifications. (General, Trade, Local Defense, services, and LookingForGroup)
- Block Any Unwanted Interactions: Turn off Invitations to Guilds or Groups in the game settings. (Escape->Options ->Social->Check the following options- Block Trades, Block Guild Invites, Restrict Calendar Invites, Block Chat Channel Invites
Once you reach level 10, you can continue Azeroth’s story through Dragonflight as a solo player
, undertaking a series of campaign and side-story quests as you discovery the evolving tales in the Dragon Isles. Quests that take you into Normal difficulty dungeons can also be completed using Follower Dungeons.
Veteran and returning players who create a new character will have the choice to start out in Exile’s Reach or in their character’s racial starting area. Upon reaching level 10, you can continue into Dragonflight
or speak with Chromie in your capital city to choose a Timewalking Campaign. If you’re going solo, we strongly suggest choosing to continue through Dragonflight
which allows you to engage in Follower Dungeons.
Tracking Quests and Objectives
You can easily track quests and objectives by opening the Map (hotkey-M) to get a quick snapshot of the quests you’re on, their status, and any other objectives you are interested in. When you open the map, you’ll see a list of the quests you’re undertaking and the type of quest each is right within the interface. For more information on the various map indicators, you can click on the Map Legend (exclamation point) to learn more. You can also use the map filter to show or hide specific types of content.
From level 70 to level 80, players will then journey into Khaz Algar to continue Azeroth’s story as The War Within
kicks off the beginning of an epic three-part Worldsoul Saga
taking you further into Azeroth’s narrative. Whether you enjoy getting right into the campaign at the heart of the expansion or doing all of the side quests, discovering treasures, and exploring the world, you can take your time and the sights as you go at your own pace.
Follow the Leader— Or Not
Both the Dragonflight
and The War Within
expansions provide opportunities to experience the storyline through the dungeons within them. Follower Dungeons
provide the opportunity to play through Normal difficulty dungeons with a little help from four additional NPC teammates. You can queue for this type of dungeon right within the Group Finder (Hotkey- I) tool by selecting Follower Dungeons in the drop-down menu. You will also choose your role before entering the dungeon whether that’s as a healer, a tank, or as a damage dealer. Your NPC teammates will fill in the rest of your party of five.
Once in the dungeon, you’ll be able to choose whether you’d like to have an NPC teammate lead or do the leading yourself. Toggle "Dungeon Assistance" when you want to let go of the reins and let them lead the way. Your new followers, whether supporting or leading, will go at your pace, allowing you to explore and get comfortable in your role within the group.
Are You Experienced?
There are more ways to earn experience beyond questing or taking part in dungeons. Simply exploring the map will reward some experience along with taking on a profession or two. Many an experienced adventurer has been caught picking herbs, mining ore, or fishing along the way.
When you want to retake the lead, turn off the Dungeon Assistance by clicking on the updated icon in the center of your screen. You can also drag the button to your toolbar.
To the victor go the spoils, and as you complete these dungeons, you’ll earn experience and appropriate level gear for your specialization.
Here are the available Follower Dungeons in Dragonflight
and The War Within
:
Dragonflight
The War Within
The Ruby Life Pools (Level 10-70)
The Rookery (71-80)
Neltharus (Level 10-70)
The Stonevault (73-80)
The Nokhud Offensive (Level 10-70)
Priory of the Sacred Flame (75-80)
Uldaman: Legacy of Tyr (Level 10-70)
Ara-Kara, the City of Echoes (77-80)
Brackenhide Hollow (Level 10-70)
Cinderbrew Meadery (80)
The Azure Vault (Level 10-70)
Darkflame Cleft (80)
Halls of Infusion (Level 10-70)
The Dawnbreaker (80)
Algeth’ar Academy (Level 10-70)
City of Threads (80)
You’re Getting a Delve!
Take your adventures in The War Within to a new level with Delves. At level 70, you’ll be able to begin learning about these bite-sized world instances, gain experience, and earn epic rewards! You’ll be joined on these adventures by an NPC companion—Brann Bronzebeard— you customize through their talent tree.
These replayable, seasonal, role-agnostic adventure experiences offer a way to enjoy the leveling and endgame progression in short 10–15-minute adventures completely solo.
Delves can be found in any of the available zones of Khaz Algar while questing and exploring, and they offer quick combat, puzzles, platforming challenges, and bosses to defeat. As you progress, you can find chests and supplies with impactful special abilities and powers for immediate use that can help you in the Delve.
Delves have 11 levels of difficulty called Tiers to challenge yourself. Tiers 1, 2, and 3 are available to players right from the start. Tiers 4 and above arrive with The War Within Season 1. Successfully completing a higher Tier unlocks access to the next tier for your Warband. Delves to Explore
Isle of Dorn
The Ringing Deeps
Azj-Kahet
Hallowfall
Earthcrawl Mines
The Waterworks
The Spiral Weave
Skittering Breach
Kriegval’s Rest
The Dread Pit
Tak-Rethan Abyss
Nightfall Sanctum
Fungal Folly
Underkeep
The Sinkhole
Mystery 13th Delve
Mycomancer Cavern
Completing a Delve will reward you with experience and you can earn epic endgame rewards similar to those from group raiding, but done all on your own!
Each new season will introduce you to a new NPC companion to join you on your adventures.
Finish It! in Story Mode The War Within
introduces a new way to experience the story within a raid dungeon with Story Mode. This mode of play offers players a way to see the epic conclusion of the storyline in Azj-Kahet allowing you to face Queen Ansurek without assistance of other players. When entering this mode as a solo player, you'll be joined by nine NPC companions to aid you in battle. Story Mode will continue to be available in future raid dungeons within The War Within
and the Worldsoul Saga
for players looking for a relaxed and engaging way to take part in the narrative story without the intensity of playing with a group.
But Wait! There’s More!
There are so many ways you can play World of Warcraft
, whether you want to collect pets through Pet Battling, becoming a master artisan and selling your wares on the Auction House, or creating more than one character to take advantage of the Warbands
feature. The choice is yours on how you want to spend your time.
A Little More Help for Our Friends
If you’re completely new to the World of Warcraft
, we’ve rounded up a few additional resources to help to guide you on your way to becoming a true hero of Azeroth.
Fansites:
Whatever your reason for going solo, the opportunity for adventure is yours to take. New or returning to Azeroth, there’s no better time to jump in and get started.