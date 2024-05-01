Blizzard on Fyr'alath & Nasz'uro Legendary Upgrading & Discounts - Hotfix Applied With Another Incoming

Great, getting the reduced cost hotfix AFTER everybody did the upgrade
Am I missing something? I still cant upgrade it
Good, now the 441 curio !
i have 528 4/4 mythic weapon equippped and still wants me to pay full prize for 14/14 so make sure its not only cost cut but also that other weapons unlock free upgrade
Your game does not worth our money currently, Blizz. Respectfully.
Took them 24 hours to fix the first half of the issue...
You guys seriously cannot be this incompetent. People have already wasted their time, their effort, and their engergy grinding, crafting, and using this impossibly clunky piece of %^&* lego axe and its crappy base 4 sec channel that cannot be interputed or canceled. Now you waste thier crests too bliz. This is absurd. It is unconscionable. Blizzard at a point in time was renown for their customer service. It is shameful to see what has become of them. It is disheartening to see the current state of the game. I sincerely hope for your players sake you have more than just some simple bug fixes in mind. It wont matter to me though, this is the last straw and I will no longer count myself among them.
Will we get a refund for those extra spent? :(
what was the point in putting it live if the discount wasnt on it? i hope we get refunded the stuff
It's still not upgradeable for me and I logged out and back in. Weapon is ilvl 502 and can't be dropped into the item upgrade.
Attempting to seem intentional in order to mask incompetence......yeeeeeeee
Crest refund?