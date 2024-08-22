This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Blizzard on Dragonflight Raid Finder Being Unavailable - Fix on the Way
Posted
1 hr 15 min ago
by
Jaydaa
Blizzard has responded to feedback that Dragonflight Raid Finder is no longer available for players. A fix is coming soon.
Blizzard
Raid finder is currently unavailable for Dragonflight content. Is this intended, or is it a bug?
We have a fix for this bug on the way.
