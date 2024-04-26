Blizzard on Damage and Healing Issues in Awakened Raids

Evokers’ Obsidian Shards

Rogues’ Caustic Spatter and Sanguine Blades

Monks’ Bonedust Brew

Druids’ Burning Frenzy

We’re currently working through two sets of issues with combat throughput and logging in Awakened raids.The first is a damage scaling issue affecting passive spells such as:These spells are doing less damage than intended, and we have hotfixes coming for this issue as soon as possible.The second is a bug with logging values on Blood Plague, Vampiric Touch, and other similar leech effects. They’re displaying higher than intended healing amounts in both the user interface and the combat log in Awakened raids.We have confirmed that the actual amount of healing being done is correct, and this is purely a logging/UI issue. We intend to fix this with the 10.2.7 patch.