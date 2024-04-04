Blizzard on Crafted Item Level in Dragonflight Season 4 - PTR Bug and Will Be Fixed

Greetings! Recently, several folks pointed out that the item level for crafted Season Four gear was lower than expected by the equivalent of one upgrade level. After investigating, we identified a bug that was causing the issue, and are correcting it for an upcoming PTR build. Players should expect that Season Four gear enhanced with an Enchanted Aspect’s Awakened Crest will max out at item level 525, equivalent to upgrade level Myth 3. (Before the correction, that gear was maxing out at 522, equivalent to Myth 2.)As always, we appreciate player feedback on the PTR. Y’all the real MVPs.Chimes