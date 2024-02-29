Blizzard on Community Council - 2024 Rollover and New Content in Coming Weeks



Yes! Very much so.This week, we happen to be in what looks like a lull, because so much focus is on behind-the-scenes work. We’re spinning up the next round of new invites to the Council, which means we’ve been cataloguing and vetting and sorting through the thousands of applications. That also means that players who joined the Council in the first couple of months of 2023 will depart, and that’s a different set of behind-the-scenes work.For the devs, there’s currently a lot of focus on upcoming content that is not yet being publicly examined. That will shift in the coming weeks, as we reveal some things and re-open our public test realms and then commit to the exchange of details and feedback that come with it.