Blizzard Is Letting Go Of Old Stubborness - Preach Gaming Interview Recap
They may just mean on release, not including the patches; hard to tell from how it's written though
In the context of the video interview, there was nothing contextualizing what "shrinkflation" meant, so even with the video it was hard to tell to be honest.
But then, Ion had always answered things without answering them, most of the interview didn't have that (in fact, this upcoming expansion has had the most answers proprerly answered in a long time)- but that question was answered much like the questions of previous expansions as words with 0 answers.
But, thats NOT the concern players are having in regards to Shrinkflation! Its the number of patches we get AFTER expansion launch- which is a part of what we pay for when we purchase a new expansion.
I'm not sure if they realize this, or do and are choosing to PR spin it and are acting stupid (they may genuinely just not know)
But the answer was really a no response about shrinkflation imo.
This exactly. Would be amazing if they could somehow clarify that we can expect up to X.2 each expansion MINIMUM, but I highly doubt they'll stick to that specific of a plan for years in advance.
The shrinkflation answer seemed straightforward to me: the answer is "no, we do not intend to have quicker, smaller expansions, but it'd be good if we could not have a huge gap of no content." Just a basic answer that just because they announced the general synopsis of 3 expansions at once doesn't mean that they are 3 small expansions to be churned through quickly.
Of course, that doesn't mean that The War Within and future expansions will actually hit that target, and I really doubt that they'd say "yes, we are going to deliver less content" if that was their plan, but the answer was pretty clearly a "the goal is to give as much content as Dragonflight/recent expansions".
Blizzard Is Letting Go Of Old Stubborness vs 80% dragon riding speed in old world. Yea true, absolutely true, I believe in it.
I would rather pay double and wait three years for a soft-reboot expansion in Eastern Kingdoms/Kalimdor than small yearly expansions that'll only add more bloat to the game.
Blizzard is missing the big picture. Classic has zero new content and has a large audience, while Retail, with all the resources, isn't much further ahead. This should be taken as a warning signal, but as usual, Blizzard is too greedy and slow to see the big picture.
It's baffling now that we see how Classic/Vanilla being good wasn't just a fallacy, that Blizzard didn't change Retail in any regard towards that direction. Instead, it only got worse gameplay-wise, and it's even more baffling now seeing so many people vehemently against Cataclysm Classic.
Dragonflight proved that people don't care about content release cadence if the gameplay is bad, nor that a good/grounded story was what we needed.
An expansion is 3 - 5 raids, 8 - 10 dungeons and 4 - 6 zones from history.
Will they keep it to a minimum instead this time around with faster releases?
He doesn't actually say that. what he says is we know TWW has four zones, 8 dungeons and a raid, Midnight will have four zones, dungeons and a raid - he doesn't mention an amount of dungeons and he doesn't mention The last Titan at all.
He doesn't mean that literally every expac will have exactly four zones, 8 dungeons and a a raid and Wowhead should feel a little ashamed of such a shoddy and misleading article
also, quite sure he is talking about at release.