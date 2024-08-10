Blizzard Forms New Team to Create Smaller AA Games from Existing IP

Make updates for D2R
just what we need. Fewer people working on the big games.
StarCraft: Ghost
That didn't work out well for the people working on the survival game iirc.
week old news guys, wowhead always with the prompt reporting
"...many of us over the last few years have shifted from playing primarily desktop to playing many hours on mobile..."That explains a lot.
Whose shifting to mobile.....? HUH?
free to play mobile is the only thing that will make it out of this new studio.Wish in one and &$!% in the other see which fills up first.
Why would anyone play on mobile over PC given the choice?
Inb4 the news post of it being cancelled. I give it 2 years.
We've already had like 4 WoW spinoffsWe've had a Diablo mobile gameWe've got 4 or 5 different versions of WoW going at onceWe've had remasters/remakes of nearly everythingPlease, I'm begging, just stop... focus on 3 or 4 projects and give them full attention. Everything feels neglected
Not surprising. Unfortunate, but not surprising.Basically this means every IP will get shredded and spat back out as a series of bare bones mobile games, like Diablo Immortal and Diablo 4—where there aren't any worthwhile, achievable rewards in the game itself because it's all in the cash shop.Fortunately the market is huge, and there will always be new games to take the place of beloved titles once they get gobbled up by the corporate machine and transformed into trashy, low value MTX storefronts.
"we have many of our best developers now working on new mobile titles across all of our IPs" please use your best developers on PC games not mobile games :/
I can't think of a single time in my life where I intentionally set aside time to play a game on my cell phone. No thanks.
dont care + didnt ask + having fun + being silly
Ah yes, more Mobile Games slop.... ZZZZZZZZZZZZZZ
Mobile games , thats something that ive never touched since school nor i ever will. I dont knoy why companies even bother developing them. They are mostly oriented for kids , kids which dont have wallets to spend money for games , nor they will perfer to play a mobile game over a PC one. Those games are mostly to kill time when you are away from your PC , as it was once with the "Snake" game on my Nokia 3310 back in school and the moment school ended for the day i was even forgetting mobile games existed , and i doubt its any different for kids today.