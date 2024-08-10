Blizzard Forms New Team to Create Smaller AA Games from Existing IP

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Microsoft Q4 2024 Earning's Report

For us, our investment in gaming fundamentally was to have, I would say, the right portfolio of both what we love about gaming and always have loved about gaming — which is Xbox, and the content for the console, and expand from there so that we have content for everywhere people play games, starting with the PC.



"In terms of Blizzard's approach to mobile gaming, many of us over the last few years have shifted from playing primarily desktop to playing many hours on mobile, and we have many of our best developers now working on new mobile titles across all of our IPs. Some of them are with external partners, like Diablo: Immortal; many of them are being developed internally only, and we'll have information to share on those in the future. I will say also that we have more new products in development today at Blizzard than we've ever had in our history and our future is very bright."