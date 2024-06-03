Blizzard Confirms World Bosses Cannot Drop Mounts Directly in MoP Remix

.................................................why?
The amount of rats that confidently said otherwise is hilarious. Gas lighters btfo'd
You would think that this would have been clarified at the beginning of the event lol
No fun allowed
Would've been nice to know when this came out.....
wtf why? And we did 2 of them on six chars... come on!
lmfao
You can buy those mounts for coins. So I don't see any trouble having them not dropping. And the thread they provide is still nice to get
I wonder if this includes the Warbringers too, because I kill 5-10 a day and I hadn't seen their mounts drop either.
Daily remix L
The mounts are 38,500 bronze each. That is an INSANE amount of bronze to save if they dropped in Pandaria Remix. Why would they not just tell us in the first place bosses can't drop their mounts? And I assume this also goes for rare toys as well from rare mobs/snail from ToT then?Some of the toys are 50,000 bronze! People can't be faulted for wanting to farm for rare drops, or altering their grind path to go out of their way for these things. This potentially means timeless isles is completely worthless if none of the rares drop anything, because of the massive nerfs made to the island reduced the amount of players doing stuff on it (which reduces rare spawn rates). This sucks.
I was literally farming Huolon for Reins of the Thundering Onyx Cloud Serpent for so long and took an L on farming Bronze so I can farm the mount.... I just dont get why you wouldn't add them to the loot table, oh wait, I get it, so people have to play longer farming bronze which then makes player retention look better and that makes the shareholders happy.
Yeah this is dumb and absolutely should not have been allowed to go live like this... incompetent devs.
Weird thing to say since quests don’t drop their original loot either 🤨