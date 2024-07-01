Blizzard Confirms Shaman Changes Not Completely Finished

Yeah, obviously. Was a little irresponsible for wowhead to post such a hasty article about it imo
How about rogue changes? We're in nearly as bad a state but shamans are getting all the "bad design" coverage.
This is probably gonna go live how it is.
Thankfully
Where's that guy with 25, YES TWENTY FIIIVE years of WoW game played to tell us we're all on coping for thinking we gonna get more changes than the previous datamining? :)))))
man that blizzard even have to confirm that cuz some people cant use 2 braincells together, it was very obvious, i mean half of the tree on all spec are missing.
I really hope that like, the class tree and stil all 3 spec tree's still get completely changed. this is %^&*ing trash
Beats rushing and screwing it up
Shocknorris is a great name though.
now this in very interesting, they keep on saying **package** like it s total rework.. hmmm..
So then we should expect to see the rest of this 'package' tomorrow evening?