Blizzard Confirms Lag and Disconnect Issues in Nerub-ar Palace - Fix Coming

Always happened to me right after i popped my potion T.T
billion dollar company cant make a well optimized game
Dw, release mounts and pets first, this is a minor problem. It'll be fixed in time for priest rework in 2036
Fix DornoLAG too pls
90 dollar doing work already
We "recently" began detecting widespread lag and disconnects during encounters in Nerub-ar.They sure do work overtime. Not like half my guild has experienced sub 10 fps on a boss like broodkeeper/ghuun2.0
What about FPS issues in the raid?And before any of you ask I have good CPU
Recently? It's been an issue since Tuesday.
What about the lag in Dornogal and with the craftin orders! xD
Cool, cool, cool... what about a fix for the lag from the theater event, that somehow doesn't effect latency, but does cause pauses and catch ups, and death, and cds, even in zones where it isn't happening? No?
Silken Court was hellacious. Donut, move with plenty of time, 3 seconds later, poof you're rotted and back over there in the donut area. So. Frustrating.
had 5000 world ping last night during raid. Sucked had to have someone else come in :(
Not only in raid, but intances and in the world too. My server was unplayable with 3k-5k ms
it's not just nerubar it's everywhere
The FPS lag in very important sections of the fight in which lag will kill you. GGI also have a updated computer and experience this issue. I'd rather lag less than have pretty boss graphics on my screen that make me lag and lose dps/hps and/or die. Poor game design to prioritize pretty graphics> functionality.
My game client simply crashes every 5 to 10 minutes. I tried disabling all addons. When that did not work, I did a full (dreaded) reinstall of the Mac client. That did not work either. I reported it on the forums and submitted a trouble ticket. No response as of yet. I guess it is good the Hallow's End event started since my disconnects do not burn a Mythic+ key or wipe a raid.