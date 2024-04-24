Blizzard Confirms 1 Full Spark This Week, Half Every Week Going Forward

Everyone essentially started Season 4 in catch-up mode. Players were able to get 1 Splintered Spark of Awakening from the weekly quest, whether that’s the weekly “Last Hurrah” quest or the PvP weeklies offered by Malicia.And then you’re able to get another splinter / half-spark from any valid catch-up sources, such as Mythic+, Awakened Raids, and PvP wins.Next week and thereafter, only one Splintered Spark is obtainable every week. And like Seasons 2 and 3, with the increasing cap on Splintered Sparks per week, and if you ever fall behind you will be able to get Splintered Sparks from any catch-up source.