We’d like to dispel this particular rumor. At this time, we do not plan to offer mounts or other skill-based prestige rewards from achievements such as Cutting Edge or Ahead of the Curve or Gladiator in the Trading Post.We’re very excited about what’s coming to the Trading Post in February and beyond, as each month, we intend to offer fun new rewards and themed cosmetics. We’ll post a complete preview of everything coming in February soon.Thank you for all of your feedback on this.