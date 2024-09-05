Blizzard Blog: Take the Fight to Nerub-ar Palace Beginning September 10

Gather your allies and traverse into the dark depths of Azj'Kahet into Nerub-ar Palace to take the fight to eight new bosses, ending in a face-off against Queen Ansurek, but beware of the tangled web she weaves…or you may be her next meal. Deep within the kingdom of Azj-Kahet lies Nerub-ar Palace, Queen Ansurek's seat of power. From this shadowed throne, Queen Ansurek has tightened her grip on her Sureki followers, leading them along a dark path to a new future. As her paranoia grows, the members of a conspiratorial Severed Threads launch their final gambit against Ansurek's rule. Raid Bosses:
8Difficulties:
Raid Finder, Normal, Heroic, Mythic, Story ModeLevel:
80Raid Finder Minimum Item Level:
567Raid Unlock Schedule
Ulgrax the Devourer
- Week of September 10 – Raid Finder Wing 1: The Skittering Battlements (Ulgrax the Devourer | The Bloodbound Horror | Sikran, Captain of the Sureki), Normal, Heroic
- Week of September 17 – Raid Finder Wing 2: Secrets of Nerub-ar Palace (Rasha'nan | Nexus-Princess Ky'veza | Broodtwister Ovi'nax), Mythic, Story Mode
- Week of September 24 – Raid Finder Wing 3: A Queen's Fall (The Silken Court | Queen Ansurek)
Queen Ansurek's evolutionary experimentation created a number of monstrous guardians for her throne, none more voracious than Ulgrax the Devourer. Driven mad by endless hunger, Ulgrax is now the ravenous protector of Queen Ansurek's court. The Bloodbound Horror
In the dark pits below Nerub-ar Palace, the blood of the Old Gods congeals in foul, black pools. The Bloodbound Horror rises from this vile ooze — drawing everything in its path into The Unseeming.Sikran, Captain of the Sureki
Sikran established himself as an arrogant duelist within Queen Ansurek's court. Never knowing the cut of an enemy's blade, Sikran dispatched his rivals one by one and was proclaimed Captain of the Sureki by the queen herself. This indomitable fighter now ensures that any who threaten his queen fall before the throne's might. Rasha'nan
Twisted by Queen Ansurek's experiments, Rasha'nan was transformed from a proud nerubian into a monstrous, winged horror. Trapped within her new form, shattered memories of her former self drive Rasha'nan into an unquenchable rage. Broodtwister Ovi'nax
Deep within the bowels of the queen's palace, Broodtwister Ovi'nax conducts abominable experiments with the black blood found in Azj'Kahet. This corpulent horror lumbers through the palace's cavernous depths, regurgitating inky sludge onto hatchlings to observe its gruesome effects. Nexus-Princess Ky'veza
Nexus-Princess Ky'veza arrived at Nerub-ar Palace only recently, quickly establishing herself as a confidant of Queen Ansurek. However, rumors abound within the inner court that she may harbor a dark and deadly secret. If discovered, the princess is prepared to dispatch all witnesses without mercy… The Silken Court
Scarab Lord Anub'arash and Skeinspinner Takazj are Queen Ansurek's most trusted advisors. Yet, these two powerful nerubians harbor a hatred for each other that is even more powerful than their loyalty to the throne. While unleashing their considerable strength onto their enemies, each also fights to ensure their counterpart doesn't survive. Queen Ansurek
After a revelation of traitors in her court, Queen Ansurek decides she must eradicate the palace's invaders herself. However, paranoia over whom she can trust gnaws at her psyche. With her allies dwindling, Queen Ansurek may delve into dark powers to attain victory, even if that means her most loyal soldiers become her next meal.
All Difficulties
- Nerub-ar Palace: Defeat the following bosses on any difficulty: Ulgrax the Devourer; The Bloodbound Horror; Sikran, Captain of the Sureki; Rasha'nan; Broodtwister Ovi'nax; Nexus-Princess Ky'veza; The Silken Court; Queen Ansurek.
- The Skittering Battlements: Defeat the following bosses that guard the skittering battlements within Nerub'ar Palace: Ulgrax the Devourer, The Bloodbound Horror; Sikran, Captain of the Sureki.
- Secrets of Nerub-ar Palace: Defeat the following bosses that conduct secret designs within Nerub'ar Palace– Rasha'nan, Broodtwister Ovi'nax, Nexus-Princess Ky'veza.
- A Queen's Fall: Defeat the following bosses that vie to corrupt the Nerubian empire within Nerub'ar Palace– The Silken Court; Queen Ansurek
Queen Ansurek also drops the Reins of the Sureki Skyrazor
—an extremely rare mount that drops in all difficulties.
"The Ascendant Skyrazor isintended for the most devoted of the Sureki elite. They are favored by Queen Ansurek for both their cunning and brutality." Normal Difficulty and Higher
Heroic Difficulty or Higher
- Nerub-ar Palace Guild Run: Defeat the following bosses in Nerub-ar Palace on Normal difficulty or higher while in a guild group: Ulgrax the Devourer; The Bloodborne Horror; Sikran, Captain of the Sureki; Rasha'nan; Broodtwister Ovi'nax; Nexus-Princess Ky'veza; The Silken Court; Queen Ansurek.
Mythic Difficulty
- Nerub-ar Palace: Defeat the following bosses in Nerub-ar Palace on Heroic difficulty or higher: Ulgrax the Devourer; The Bloodborne Horror; Sikran, Captain of the Sureki; Rasha'nan; Broodtwister Ovi'nax; Nexus-Princess Ky'veza; The Silken Court; Queen Ansurek.
- Nerub-ar Palace Guild Run: Defeat the following bosses in Nerub-ar Palace on Heroic difficulty or higher while in a guild group: Ulgrax the Devourer; The Bloodborne Horror; Sikran, Captain of the Sureki; Rasha'nan; Broodtwister Ovi'nax; Nexus-Princess Ky'veza; The Silken Court; Queen Ansurek.
- Nerub-ar Palace: Defeat the following bosses on Mythic difficulty: Ulgrax the Devourer; The Bloodborne Horror; Sikran, Captain of the Sureki; Rasha'nan; Broodtwister Ovi'nax; Nexus-Princess Ky'veza; The Silken Court; Queen Ansurek.
- Ulgrax the Devourer: Defeat Ulgrax the Devourer in Nerub-ar Palace on Mythic difficulty.
- The Bloodbound Horror: Defeat The Bloodbound Horror on Mythic difficulty.
- Sikran, Captain of the Sureki: Defeat Sikran, Captain of the Sureki on Mythic difficulty.
- Rasha'nan: Defeat Rasha'nan on Mythic difficulty.
- Broodtwister Ovi'nax: Defeat Broodtwister Ovi'nax on Mythic difficulty.
- Nexus-Princess Ky'veza: Defeat Nexus-Princess Ky'veza on Mythic difficulty.
- The Silken Court: Defeat The Silken Court on Mythic difficulty.
- Queen Ansurek: Defeat Queen Ansurek on Mythic difficulty. Rewards the Title," The Queenslayer."
- Queen Ansurek Guild Run: Defeat Queen Ansurek on Mythic difficulty while in a guild group.
There's also a chance to gain the Reins of the Ascendant Sureki Skyrazor
mount by defeating Queen Ansurek on Mythic difficulty. The Skyrazor was one of the most vicious abominations to emerge from Queen Ansurek's experiments with the Black Blood of the Old Gods.
Glory of the Nerub-ar Raider Achievement
Complete the following to earn the Glory of the Nerub-ar Raider
Achievement and the Reins of the Shadowed Swamite
mount:
- Slimy Yet Satisfying: Defeat Ulgrax The Devourer while keeping the Spider Silk Grub alive in Nerub-ar Palace on Normal difficulty or higher.
- You Can't See Me: Defeat The Bloodbound Horror after all players are Slimed! and then defeat a Volatile Ooze in Nerub-ar Palace on Normal difficulty or higher.
- Sik Parry Bro: Defeat Sikran after all players are affected by Riposte in Nerub-ar Palace on Normal difficulty or higher.
- Cowabunga: Defeat Rasha'nan after all players ride a single wave per cast of Rolling Acid in Nerub-ar Palace on Normal difficulty or higher.
- Would You Still /love Me if I Was a Worm...: Defeat Broodtwister Ovi'nax after everyone proves their /love to a Disheartened Worm in Nerub-ar Palace on Normal difficulty or higher.
- Kill Streak: Defeat Nexus-Princess Ky'veza while she has an active Kill Streak in Nerub-ar Palace on Normal difficulty or higher.
- Love is in the Lair: Defeat the Silken Court after Anub'arash and Takazj have gained the Bond of Friendship in Nerub-ar Palace on Normal difficulty or higher.
- Missed 'Em by That Much: Defeat Queen Ansurek after all players use Abyssal Conduits to travel underneath her during Frothing Gluttony in Nerub-ar Palace on Normal difficulty or higher.
Nerub-ar Palace Feats of Strength
- Ahead of the Curve: Queen Ansurek: Defeat Queen Ansurek on Herioc difficulty or higher before the release of the next Raid tier.
- Cutting Edge: Queen Ansurek: Defeat Queen Anurek on Mythic difficulty before the release of the next Raid tier.
- Hall of Fame: Queen Ansurek: Be among the first two hundred guilds worldwide to defeat Queen Ansurek on Mythic difficulty. Also rewards the "Famed Slayer" title.
- The War Within Season1:Spelunker Supreme: Accomplish one of the following feats during Season One of The War Within on your current character—Attain 1600+ Rated PVP Rating, Attain 2000+ Mythic+ Rating, Defeat Queen Ansurek on Heroic or Mythic difficulty. Rewards a Mark of the Spelunker Supreme that can be taken to Ab'xal or Ip'xal near The Cobwebs in Nerub'ar to trade for powerful equipment.
- Web-Wrapped in the Finest Silks: Complete one of the following Achievements or Feats of Strength listed below. Also rewards the Luminous Nerubian Catalyst Stone, allowing you to infuse your armor with the faint echo of the power of the depths of Nerub-ar, unlocking additional Warband-wide visual effects for certain Nerub-ar Palace class set appearances:
Mythic: Queen Ansurek: Defeat Queen Ansurek in Nerub-ar Palace on Mythic difficulty.
- The War Within Keystone Hero: Season One: Attain a Mythic+ Rating of at least 2500 during The War Within Season 1.
- Elite: The War Within Season 1: Earn the rank of Elite during The War Within Season 1. Rewards the seasonal character title, "the Elite."
You can also look forward to a variety of new rewards, including new class sets, gear, and more! New Class Armor Sets
- Death Knight: Exhumed Centurion's Relics
- Demon Hunter: Husk of the Hypogeal Nemesis
- Druid: Mane of the Greatlynx
- Evoker: Destroyer's Scarred Wards
- Hunter: Lightless Scavenger's Necessities
- Mage: Sparks of Violet Rebirth
- Monk: Gatecrasher's Fortitude
- Paladin: Entombed Seraph's Radiance
- Priest: Shards of Living Luster
- Rogue: K'areshi Phantom's Bindings
- Shaman: Waves of the Forgotten Reservoir
- Warlock: Rites of the Hexflame Coven
- Warrior: Warsculptor's Masterwork
Prepare for the dark and twisted battle ahead!