Blizzard Believes That Helm Enchant Will Be Available to All Players Next Reset

We revisited this today, and believe that it’s about to work out for everyone.As you know, there was an issue that was fixed on November 27 that resulted in a one-time mailing of missing Echoed Ephemera to players. At the same time, we made an additional update*.Since then, we’ve seen some players report they’re not at the expected amount of Echoed Ephemera. The currency is capped per week, so you can reach 10 on week one, 20 on week two, etc. All players who’ve been maximizing this should be done on week five.*The additional update we made was to increase the cap for week five to 60 Echoed Ephemera. All players who have been raiding each week should be able to earn the enchantment on week five.