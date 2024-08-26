Blizzard Announces What is Coming With First Weekly Reset of The War Within

Happy War Within Launch!
Now available in The War Within:
- Heroic Dungeons
- Honor Vendorlist (and currency conversion of Dragonflight Honor/Conquest)
And with first weekly reset (about 17 hours from now), you’ll see the introduction of the following:
- Profession Sparks
- Weekly PvP Quest
- Profession Weekly Knowledge gains
- Zone Weekly wrapper quests, Delves Weekly wrapper quest, Worldsoul Memories Weekly wrapper quest
- Awakening the Machine scenario
- Worldsoul: Spreading the Light
- Notoriety with Severed Threads leaders