Blizzard Announces What is Coming With First Weekly Reset of The War Within

Heroic Dungeons

Honor Vendorlist (and currency conversion of Dragonflight Honor/Conquest)

Profession Sparks

Weekly PvP Quest

Profession Weekly Knowledge gains

Zone Weekly wrapper quests, Delves Weekly wrapper quest, Worldsoul Memories Weekly wrapper quest

Awakening the Machine scenario

Worldsoul: Spreading the Light

Notoriety with Severed Threads leaders

Happy War Within Launch!Now available in The War Within:And with first weekly reset (about 17 hours from now), you’ll see the introduction of the following: