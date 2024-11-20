Blizzard Announces Hotfixes for Secret Hunters

Fixed an issue where statues would follow you without a rope.

Fixed an issue where the “Hear” puzzle could be solved by an unintended bug. Characters who already received the reward for this puzzle will keep their progress, but other characters will need to figure out the intended solution.

Ratts’ password is now present.

The “Light of Love” is now more accepting.

The following will appear in our next Hotfixes Update, and we believe some players might appreciate a heads up here and now.With hotfixes that are now live:An additional thought–Along with “Hear”, the “No Violence” puzzle has been solved in an unintended way. It may be fun to figure out what really solves these steps.