Blizzard Announces Blackrock Depths Raid Testing Schedule

Thursday, September 26

Normal Difficulty



Lord Roccor

Lord Roccor Bael’Gar

Lord Incendius

Golem Lord Argelmach

Friday, September 27

Normal Difficulty



The Seven

The Seven General Angerforge

Ambassador Flamelash

Emperor Dagran Thaurissan

Thursday, October 3

Heroic Difficulty



Lord Roccor

Lord Roccor Bael’Gar

Lord Incendius

Golem Lord Argelmach

Friday, October 4

Heroic Difficulty



The Seven

The Seven General Angerforge

Ambassador Flamelash

Emperor Dagran Thaurissan

Hi everyone,The time has come to test the upcoming raid encounters in: 20th Anniversary Update, and the team is very excited to hear your feedback. We’d like to remind everyone that the raid testing schedule is fluid and subject to the realities of a test environment. We may have to change the time of a testing session, change the boss(es) being tested, or cancel a test entirely due to bugs, server hardware issues, etc.Keep an eye on this forum for the boss feedback threads and latest information. Thank you in advance for testing, critical feedback is invaluable to us and helps us understand where to make iterative improvements during development.Blackrock Depths Raid Testing ScheduleWe appreciate you taking the time to test our content and look forward to reading your feedback.