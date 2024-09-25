Blizzard Announces Blackrock Depths Raid Testing Schedule

Hi everyone,
The time has come to test the upcoming raid encounters in The War Within
: 20th Anniversary Update, and the team is very excited to hear your feedback. We’d like to remind everyone that the raid testing schedule is fluid and subject to the realities of a test environment. We may have to change the time of a testing session, change the boss(es) being tested, or cancel a test entirely due to bugs, server hardware issues, etc.
Keep an eye on this forum for the boss feedback threads and latest information. Thank you in advance for testing, critical feedback is invaluable to us and helps us understand where to make iterative improvements during development.
Blackrock Depths Raid Testing Schedule
Thursday, September 26Start: 11:00 PDT (14:00 EDT, 20:00 CEST)End: 11:00 PDT (14:00 EDT, 20:00 CEST) the following day
- Normal Difficulty
Lord Roccor
- Bael’Gar
- Lord Incendius
- Golem Lord Argelmach
Friday, September 27Start: 11:00 PDT (14:00 EDT, 20:00 CEST)End: 11:00 PDT (14:00 EDT, 20:00 CEST) the following day
- Normal Difficulty
The Seven
- General Angerforge
- Ambassador Flamelash
- Emperor Dagran Thaurissan
Thursday, October 3Start: 11:00 PDT (14:00 EDT, 20:00 CEST)End: 11:00 PDT (14:00 EDT, 20:00 CEST) the following day
- Heroic Difficulty
Lord Roccor
- Bael’Gar
- Lord Incendius
- Golem Lord Argelmach
Friday, October 4Start: 11:00 PDT (14:00 EDT, 20:00 CEST)End: 11:00 PDT (14:00 EDT, 20:00 CEST) the following day
Q: How do I get into the raid zone?A: In Dornogal, Orgrimmar, or Stormwind, you may speak to Nexus-Lord Donjon Rade V in order to teleport into the raid zone while it is open for testing.Q: What character should I use to test the raid?A: Whichever you prefer. We will be scaling players’ effective level to 80 for raid testing, and their item level to an appropriate threshold for the encounter(s) being tested.Q: How long does testing last?A: The primary purpose of testing is to give us the information we need to balance the encounters, evaluate how mechanics are playing out in practice, and identify bugs. 20th Anniversary Raid testing will be available for 24 hours after they’ve been enabled.Q: How do I report feedback or bugs?A: We’ll be posting encounter feedback threads each week prior to the start of the raid tests. Additionally, you can also submit your feedback through the in-game Issue Reporter tool.
- Heroic Difficulty
The Seven
- General Angerforge
- Ambassador Flamelash
- Emperor Dagran Thaurissan
We appreciate you taking the time to test our content and look forward to reading your feedback.