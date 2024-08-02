Blizzard Addresses Feedback on Delves: Combat, Class Balance, and More!

Hi everyone,



We’ve got some updates for you as we’re nearing launch. Thank you for all the great feedback so far.



The issue regarding not being able to leave a delve should be resolved with the latest Beta build. We’re also working on better messaging for you when you’re on a team, regarding which teammates are eligible for delves. You should see some progress on that in the current Beta build.



On the content side of things, we’ve flagged objects that Brann should never attack – specifically the Nerubian cocoon. No more Brann surprising you with a face full of webs.



We’ve continued doing tuning to make sure certain classes don’t feel like they’re having a vastly different experience in the delves. Most notably, we’ve reduced unavoidable damage for casters wearing cloth armor.



On that note, we’ve introduced a new curio designed to help Brann feel more impactful for healers. It’s called the Rage-Filled Idol, a combat curio. Players in a healer spec will find they have an easier time acquiring this. With this curio, Brann will do noticeably more damage in combat. However, he will take damage every few seconds while in combat. Our goal with this curio is to have healers engage more in healing Brann while also increasing his damage outpost with a cost associated with it. Healers should spend less time having to juggle between damage and healing themselves if they choose to equip this curio.



We’ll continue to work to improve the experience of delves, and we’re hard at work determining what’s next for the feature after Season 1, based on everyone’s feedback.



Thank you very much!