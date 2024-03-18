Bladestorm Clarification for Slayer Warrior in The War Within

Hello. We’d like to answer a couple of questions we’ve seen for Slayer:The brief Bladestorm from Frenetic Flurry will fit in the GCD from the ability that triggered it, the intent is that it should not impact your rotation. The ability to use Pummel and Storm Bolt while Bladestorming applies during all Bladestorms, not just the one triggered from Frenetic Flurry.Likewise, all Bladestorm damage events will trigger Overwhelming Blades, including Frenetic Flurry and the additional ticks from Imminent Demise.Thanks for the feedback, keep it coming!