Blademaster Stones Receive Matching Chestwraps for Female Characters in Patch 11.0.2

Female characters? What do you mean?
While I prefer the new look they should have split it up into bead and bra and bead and wrap so both male and females can enjoy both options
Puritanism, welcome back in 1926
It would be helpful if Wowhead use the same terminology as the game to avoid confusion. There are no female characters in WoW, there is Body Type 1 and Body Type 2. Open your game client and see for yourself.I'm not trolling or baiting. It can be confusing for new players when Wowhead uses terms that are not found in the game.
The fact that this is a topic of "controversy" is frankly pathetic and disgusting. Just sayin'.
Strange how they haven't fixed the bug where body type 2 has unremovable chest coverings yet. I've been waiting for it.
"Matching".One of those 5 is matching
Just make a necklace slot for transmog at this point adds more customization and fixes this problem as well kind of a win win.
Let the tiddies fly free
Dont like. Bought it without it and now im forced to have it changed.
They need to add a lot more of these wraps and similar simple gear. They have given several races tattoos that cover their bodies but there is so little armor that looks good if you also want to show off tattoos.
i just want all the stuff in my guild bank back. i haven't even seen a wowhead post about that issue.
Would be nice if they could make the chest-wrap conditional, to only show up if a shirt is not equipped.
Men get to go completely topless, yet women are forced to wear more clothes. There's no equality here; should've just let female models be topless too. That, or at the very least, give the OPTION to have that unwanted chest binding. I don't use that top, but I feel bad for the people who had their mogs ruined by this change.
i think both body types should have access to that chest wrapping without the beads, it's a pretty versatile looking item and not too flashy.