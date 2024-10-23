Blackrock Depths Raid: Everything You Need to Know

why does this event feel dead already? noones here at the event and hardley any groups for anything is forming :/
BRD is hard af, no way 590s are doing normal
Raid ended at 7th of januari 2024 and ppl are still complaining
BRD is absolutely overtuned. I thought it was supposed to be some lighthearted ez quick gearing for players, but even on Normal and a team full of 605-610, we disbanded after the 3rd boss. This should not be the case for Normal. Blizz plz nerf and make it more of a cake walk, especially if you have 20th anniversary tokens attached to it.
The Blackrock Depths Raid is a limited-time event coming October 22nd, 2024 and will conclude on January 7th, 2024. Damn Wowhead must have a DeLorean with a flux capacitor.
Why does the title say, "Everything you need to know"? All it talks about is keys and loot. Wouldn't mind a strat on how to beat some of these fights. Especially The Seven. A wipefest even on LFR. THAT would be everything I need to know.
Super way overtuned, more like by an entire difficulty level. Normal feels like Heroic and Heroic feels like Mythic. To top it off, having to split our raid up and make people sit is very frustrating because of the small 10-15 man raid size. Still am not sure why it's not 10-30 like the rest of the raids. It would be much more enjoyable if we could just take our normal group of people into there to learn and enjoy it together, but sadly Blizz decided too much fun would be had playing with our friends and it would be better to cause guild rifts by forcing people to sit on an Anniversary raid event.
This BRD raid is way overturned. Mid-season events should be casual and rewarding, rather than more elitist and gatekeeping than even the main seasonal raid.People don’t want to progress on this in organized raids. They want to PUG it in one sitting.
Do you get 3 keys yourself from the mainbosses or do the entire raid roll for those 3 keys?
oooooh I am so hyped for this, BRD was my favorite place back in the days, having it capped at 15 is something I dont see anything wrong with, considering its core is not made for a big raid.when people say its HARD I am hyped, I mean, it could be hard/overtuned, or it could be the case of "ITS HARD" because people dont debuff, stand in fire and dont do basic stuff.. :D hopefully the last one.BRD was hard back in the days, it might be easier now compared to then, but the avg wowplayer is worse nowdays, so for them it could be harder than they are used to.Wonder if all the old tricks of BRD still apply to this one, heck I might have my old notes about it.
Game is so much better since micros@#t took over atvi. Haha
I knew it..."If they don't fix class balance, nobody will be playing the 20th anniversary"As predicted.
If this isn't incredibly overtuned then heroic palace is very undertuned. There's no way you can have even one or two deadweight DPS for even the FIRST boss, which is traditionally always the freebie. Meanwhile the entire heroic season 1 raid you can easily have multiple deadweights as long as they do mechanics properly and still never worry about enrage timers
I felt it was overtuned as well as the world bosses in Tanaris. Blizzard continues to have a hard time scaling up content without making it feel broken.