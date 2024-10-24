Blackrock Depths Anniversary Raid Nerfed

Most boss abilities have been nerfed by 25-35%, but group scaling has been added.

The Seven: Bladestorm radius reduced to 15 yards (was 20 yards)

General Angerforge: Rings of Fire cast time increased to 3 sec (was 1.5 sec)

General Angerforge: Fireburst Grenade cast time increased to 4 sec (was 3 sec)