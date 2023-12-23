Big Slick in the City - Twelve Days of Mounts: Day 2

How about an article about the item to summon Slick that we can't destroy, can't void storage, etc. We have Bag Slot -1 for doing this questline. We should be allowed to destroy it after we have the mount.
Don't forget to mention the item you use to summon the small for the dailies, an item that even after you complete this chain and have absolutely no use for is considered indestructible and you can never get rid of it. Why? Who knows, the game has many on-use items that are required for some quests and if you accidentally get rid of it you can just talk to the quest NPC and ask for a new one. Why is this one special in that we're just not allowed to throw it away at all?
Please include a warning that you permanently lose a bag slot if you start this mount acquisition.
I agree with most others here. This grind was fine until they gave us an item that is undeletable. They also ignore tickets about it because it's "not a bug"
Why would you even want to destroy the quest item after getting the mount? Its giving you an INDOORS 100% movement speed mount as long as you are not in instances. And you are also immune to fall damage while using it so you can jump off cliffs without a slow fall effect. Definitely worth 1 inventory slot if you ask me!
These handy scripts will tell you what snails you have and haven't presented. Credit to Tiefllieger./run qids={74786,74948,74949,74950,74952,74959,74960,74961,74962,74963,74964,74965,74966,74967,74968}/run IQFC=C_QuestLog.IsQuestFlaggedCompleted GTFQI=C_QuestLog.GetTitleForQuestID/run for k,qid in pairs(qids) do print(IQFC(qid) and "\124cFF00FF00"..GTFQI(qid).." was completed\124r" or "\124cFFFF0000"..GTFQI(qid).." is still to do\124r") end